UPDATE: NWS confirms 8 tornadoes touch down this past week

SLIDELL — The National Weather Service has now confirmed eight tornadoes touched down in southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi on Wednesday night into Thursday morning as Tropical Storm Arthur made its way through the region.

The first tornado, an EF1, hit Houma around 10:15 p.m. on Wednesday and lasted roughly one minute. It recorded a peak wind speed of around 95 mph.

A second tornado, an EF0 hit Terrebonne Parish at at 3:02am.

Another tornado was in Terrebonne Parish at 3:47am, an EF0.

The storm, a tropical disturbance that blanketed southern Louisiana in heavy rain and caused flooding, scattered debris across several yards. No fatalities have been reported as a result of the possible tornado in Houma.

The fourth tornado, another EF1, hit Avondale in Jefferson Parish around 12:32 a.m. on Thursday. This one lasted around two minutes and recorded a peak wind speed of 90 mph.

A fifth tornado, also an EF1, hit Bridge City in Jefferson Parish around 2:42 a.m. and lasted 16 minutes. This system recorded a peak wind speed of around 95 mph.

The sixth was in St. Tammany parish, an EF1 that was on the ground for over 12 miles. Winds are estimated to be over 105mph.

The other two tornadoes were reported in Mississippi.

No injuries were reported in any of the tornadoes.

Learn more about the storm and flooding across the state from WBRZ's Storm Station Meteorologists.