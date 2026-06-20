3 teens arrested in connection with stolen ice chests and damaged golf cart in Tangipahoa Parish

ROBERT — Three teens from Ponchatoula were arrested in connection with damaging a golf cart and stealing property from a Robert/Ponchatoula area RV park, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office announced on Saturday.

According to the sheriff's office, on June 5, three males snuck onto Sun Outdoors RV Park property and allegedly damaged a golf cart before stealing two ice chests from guests at the park.

After the sheriff's office shared a video of the three suspects at a nearby gas station, several tips were called in, including some by the suspects' parents.

According to deputies, 19-year-old Brandon Gauna, 17-year-old Jackson Peed and another 16-year-old male were all arrested in connection with the theft.

Gauna was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, as well as theft, criminal trespassing, simple criminal damage to property and unauthorized use of a movable.

Peed was issued a misdemeanor summons for criminal trespassing and unauthorized use of a movable, while the 16-year-old was issued a juvenile citation for criminal trespassing and unauthorized use of a movable.