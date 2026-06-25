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$$$ Best Bets: College World Series Finals!
Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the World Cup, WNBA, college baseball and the MLB!
College World Series Champion:
North Carolina Tar Heels
Friday
World Cup 2026:
USA vs Australia: USA ML (3-Way)
Scotland vs Morocco: u2.5 Total Goals
Brazil vs Haiti: Brazil Team Total o2.5 Total Goals
Turkey vs Paraguay: Turkey ML (3-Way)
MLB:
White Sox vs Tigers: u8.5 Total Runs
Reds vs Yankees: Yankees -1.5
Brewers vs Braves: Brewers ML
Padres vs Rangers: Rangers ML
Pirates vs Rockies: u11.5 Total Runs
Orioles vs Dodgers: Dodgers ML
WNBA:
Trending News
Chicago Sky vs Toronto Tempo: Tempo -1.5
Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty: o168.5 Total Points
Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries: Lynx -2.5
Saturday
World Cup 2026:
Sweden vs Netherlands: Netherlands ML (3-Way)
Ivory Coast vs Germany: Germany ML (3-Way)
Ecuador vs Curaçao: Under 3.5 Goals
Tunisia vs Japan: Japan ML (3-Way)
College Baseball:
Oklahoma @ UNC: UNC ML
MLB:
Reds vs Yankees: Yankees ML
Mets vs Phillies: Phillies ML
Guardians vs Astros: Under 8.5 Runs
Pirates vs Rockies: Pirates -1.5
Orioles vs Dodgers: Dodgers -1.5
Twins vs Diamondbacks: Diamondbacks ML
WNBA:
Fever vs Dream: Fever +5.5
Storm vs Mercury: Storm +7.5
Sky vs Wings: Wings -9.5
Sunday
World Cup 2026:
Spain @ Saudi Arabia: Spain o2.5 Goals
Belgium @ Iran: Belgium ML (3-Way)
Uraguay @ Cape Verde: Draw
New Zealand @ Egypt: Egypt ML
College Baseball:
UNC vs. Oklahoma: UNC ML
MLB:
White Sox @ Tigers: Tigers ML
Nationals @ Rays: o7.5 Total Runs
Blue Jays @ Cubs: Cubs ML (VOID)
Padres @ Rangers: Rangers Ml
Orioles @ Dodgers: u9.5 Total Runs
Mets @ Phillies: Phillies ML
WNBA:
Valkyries @ Aces: Aces -3.5
Mystics @ Lynx: Mystics +14.5
Liberty @ Sparks: Liberty -4.5
Monday
College Baseball (If Necessary):
Oklahoma vs. UNC: UNC ML
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