$$$ Best Bets: College World Series Finals!

Hunter McCann has this weekend's best bets for the World Cup, WNBA, college baseball and the MLB!





College World Series Champion:

North Carolina Tar Heels

Friday

World Cup 2026:

USA vs Australia: USA ML (3-Way)

Scotland vs Morocco: u2.5 Total Goals

Brazil vs Haiti: Brazil Team Total o2.5 Total Goals

Turkey vs Paraguay: Turkey ML (3-Way)





MLB:



White Sox vs Tigers: u8.5 Total Runs

Reds vs Yankees: Yankees -1.5

Brewers vs Braves: Brewers ML

Padres vs Rangers: Rangers ML

Pirates vs Rockies: u11.5 Total Runs

Orioles vs Dodgers: Dodgers ML





WNBA:



Chicago Sky vs Toronto Tempo: Tempo -1.5

Washington Mystics vs New York Liberty: o168.5 Total Points

Minnesota Lynx vs Golden State Valkyries: Lynx -2.5



Saturday





World Cup 2026:



Sweden vs Netherlands: Netherlands ML (3-Way)

Ivory Coast vs Germany: Germany ML (3-Way)

Ecuador vs Curaçao: Under 3.5 Goals

Tunisia vs Japan: Japan ML (3-Way)





College Baseball:

Oklahoma @ UNC: UNC ML



MLB:



Reds vs Yankees: Yankees ML

Mets vs Phillies: Phillies ML

Guardians vs Astros: Under 8.5 Runs

Pirates vs Rockies: Pirates -1.5

Orioles vs Dodgers: Dodgers -1.5

Twins vs Diamondbacks: Diamondbacks ML



WNBA:



Fever vs Dream: Fever +5.5

Storm vs Mercury: Storm +7.5

Sky vs Wings: Wings -9.5







Sunday





World Cup 2026:

Spain @ Saudi Arabia: Spain o2.5 Goals

Belgium @ Iran: Belgium ML (3-Way)

Uraguay @ Cape Verde: Draw

New Zealand @ Egypt: Egypt ML





College Baseball:

UNC vs. Oklahoma: UNC ML

MLB:

White Sox @ Tigers: Tigers ML

Nationals @ Rays: o7.5 Total Runs

Blue Jays @ Cubs: Cubs ML (VOID)

Padres @ Rangers: Rangers Ml

Orioles @ Dodgers: u9.5 Total Runs

Mets @ Phillies: Phillies ML

WNBA:

Valkyries @ Aces: Aces -3.5

Mystics @ Lynx: Mystics +14.5

Liberty @ Sparks: Liberty -4.5

Monday



College Baseball (If Necessary):

Oklahoma vs. UNC: UNC ML