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Baton Rouge Fire Department: Working fire at shed off North Sherwood Forest Drive
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is working a fire off of North Sherwood Forest Drive, officials told WBRZ.
The fire took place at 11000 East Black Oak Drive. According to officials, a shed caught fire at a vacant home in the area.
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A cause is unknown at this time. Officials say the fire is under control at this time.
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