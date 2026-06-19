Baton Rouge Fire Department: Working fire at shed off North Sherwood Forest Drive

BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fire Department is working a fire off of North Sherwood Forest Drive, officials told WBRZ.

The fire took place at 11000 East Black Oak Drive. According to officials, a shed caught fire at a vacant home in the area.

A cause is unknown at this time. Officials say the fire is under control at this time.