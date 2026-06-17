Toosii leaves LSU football to resume rap career, Lane Kiffin says on podcast

BATON ROUGE — Rapper Toosii has chosen to leave the LSU football program and resume his musical career, Lane Kiffin said on In the Bayou with Tyrann Mathieu, partially citing the fact that the 26-year-old inked a deal with a gambling company.

The rapper, whose real name is Nau'Jour Grainger, made a splash in both the hip-hop and college football worlds in March when he joined Kiffin's team as a wide receiver. Grainger is from Rolesville, N.C., and has 350 million views on his 2023 hit "Favorite Song."

In an episode of Mathieu's podcast released Tuesday, Kiffin said Grainger recently left LSU due to "limitations on what he can make and do" while balancing both football and a music career.

"He signed with, like, one of the, I don't know what they're called, the gambling company things where you do the commercials for them and stuff," Kiffin said before seemingly throwing a jab at Texas Tech and transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby.

Sorsby and Texas Tech "mutually parted ways" on Monday after weeks of legal wrangling and heated debate over whether the quarterback should be eligible despite admitting to gambling on his own team.

"You know, that shouldn't work in the NCAA," Kiffin said.

The Tigers' new head coach went on to confirm that Toosii went back to his professional career, but that the rapper truly did give football a shot.

"I really enjoyed being around him. It wasn't a stunt at all," Kiffin said. "He really wanted to see if he could do it."