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Companion Animal Alliance temporarily suspends dog adoptions

1 hour 35 minutes 28 seconds ago Friday, June 19 2026 Jun 19, 2026 June 19, 2026 3:13 PM June 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - Companion Animal Alliance is temporarily suspending dog adoptions and limiting dog intake due to cases of canine distemper, the organization said Friday.

Canine distemper is a highly contagious viral disease that affects dogs and certain wildlife species.

The veterinary team has implemented enhanced disease-control measures, including isolation protocols, expanded testing, increased monitoring, and additional vaccination efforts.

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CAA said that cat adoptions will continue as normal. More information is available here.

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