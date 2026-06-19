Companion Animal Alliance temporarily suspends dog adoptions

BATON ROUGE - Companion Animal Alliance is temporarily suspending dog adoptions and limiting dog intake due to cases of canine distemper, the organization said Friday.

Canine distemper is a highly contagious viral disease that affects dogs and certain wildlife species.

The veterinary team has implemented enhanced disease-control measures, including isolation protocols, expanded testing, increased monitoring, and additional vaccination efforts.

CAA said that cat adoptions will continue as normal. More information is available here.