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BRFD: Car stalls out in water on Goodwood Boulevard, 3 rescued
BATON ROUGE - Three people were rescued from a car after it stalled out in water on Goodwood Boulevard, the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
The vehicle stalled out on Goodwood Boulevard at Havenwood Drive.
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No other information was immediately available.
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