'Car vending machine' set to be built in Baton Rouge next to I-10

Photo: Carvana

BATON ROUGE - Carvana, an online used vehicle dealer, has been issued a permit to build a 75-foot-tall "car vending machine" near the interstate.

A permit was issued this week for a 5,780 square foot facility at 11331 Rieger Road next to I-10, The Advocate reported.

In November, the East Baton Rouge Planning Commission approved Carvana's plans to build a dealership at the site.

While the company entered the Baton Rouge market about a year ago, Carvana does not yet have a physical presence in the capital area.

Instead, people who live in and near Baton Rouge can shop for and buy vehicles through the website, arrange financing, sell a vehicle, or work out a trade-in, according to The Advocate.

Carvana's facility in Baton Rouge will join the company's 31 other car vending machines across the country, in major cities such as Houston, Atlanta, and Nashville.

Customers who buy a vehicle through Carvana arrange a pickup time and are given an oversized coin at the vending machine. The structure is activated by the coins, and buyers can watch their vehicle slowly descend the glass tower.