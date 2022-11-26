Car submerged in canal after driver veered off I-12 in Saturday's stormy weather; no one injured

BATON ROUGE - In Saturday afternoon's stormy weather, a car went off-road and crashed into a canal off I-12.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the single-vehicle crash happened around 12:30 on I-12 West near Essen Lane.

Traffic camera footage shows the car sunken into a canal off the roadway, with headlights and windshield wipers still running. Around 1:10 p.m., officers said they were waiting on a wrecker to remove the vehicle from the water.

Authorities said the driver was not hurt in the crash. The exact cause of the accident was not immediately available.