Car spins out of control, hits school bus head-on; no children involved
NEW ROADS - A school bus was involved in a head-on crash Thursday morning. The bus was not carrying any children at the time.
Officials said around 8 a.m. a woman driving a Dodge Challenger lost control, spun and struck the bus head-on along False River Drive near New Roads.
The woman in the Challenger was transported to a local hospital. The bus ended up in a ditch and had to be towed away.
Authorities believed inclement weather Thursday morning played a role in the crash.
