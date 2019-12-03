58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Car smashes through entrance of Baton Rouge General hospital

1 hour 37 minutes ago Tuesday, December 03 2019 Dec 3, 2019 December 03, 2019 3:56 PM December 03, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a car that slammed into Baton Rouge General Tuesday afternoon. 

The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. at one of the entrances of the hospital's Bluebonnet Boulevard campus. A hospital spokesperson said the incident happened at entrance three, not the hospital's main opening. 

Minor injuries were reported. Hospital operations are unaffected at this time.

Baton Rouge Police said the crash appeared to be an accident.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days