Car smashes through entrance of Baton Rouge General hospital

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are responding to a car that slammed into Baton Rouge General Tuesday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 3:30 p.m. at one of the entrances of the hospital's Bluebonnet Boulevard campus. A hospital spokesperson said the incident happened at entrance three, not the hospital's main opening.

Minor injuries were reported. Hospital operations are unaffected at this time.

Baton Rouge Police said the crash appeared to be an accident.