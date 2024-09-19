Car runs into Siegen Lane storefront; one person taken to hospital

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after a car ran into a Siegen Lane storefront late Thursday morning.

Pictures from the scene showed the front windows of Purple & Gold shattered after a car seemingly ran through them.

Officials said one person was taken to the hospital, but it was unclear if that person was in the car or the store at the time of the crash.

It was not immediately clear what led to the crash.