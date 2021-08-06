76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Car drives off bridge into canal on Greenwell Street

5 years 3 weeks 59 minutes ago Saturday, July 16 2016 Jul 16, 2016 July 16, 2016 4:10 PM July 16, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

BATON ROUGE - Police say a car drove off of a bridge into a canal early Saturday morning in the 4700 block of Greenwell Street in Baton Rouge.

According to Baton Rouge Police, the crash happened after midnight Saturday morning. Investigators say the driver was heading west on a footbridge when he ran off the bridge and slid down a canal wall.

The passenger of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital "for precautionary care." The driver refused EMS care at the scene.

Trending News

Police have not identified either the driver or the passenger.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days