Car drives off bridge into canal on Greenwell Street
BATON ROUGE - Police say a car drove off of a bridge into a canal early Saturday morning in the 4700 block of Greenwell Street in Baton Rouge.
According to Baton Rouge Police, the crash happened after midnight Saturday morning. Investigators say the driver was heading west on a footbridge when he ran off the bridge and slid down a canal wall.
The passenger of the vehicle was transported to a local hospital "for precautionary care." The driver refused EMS care at the scene.
Police have not identified either the driver or the passenger.
