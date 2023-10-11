63°
Latest Weather Blog
Car crashes into school bus near Denham Springs elementary school; no one seriously injured
DENHAM SPRINGS - Officials responded to a reported crash involving a school bus in front of Gray's Creek Elementary Wednesday morning.
Photos from the scene showed that an SUV seemingly rammed into the side of the bus. Another photo showed a crowd of people around the bus with pieces of the wreckage covering the area.
Trending News
School officials told WBRZ seven students were on the bus at the time of the crash. None of them, including the bus driver and the driver of the SUV, were taken to a hospital.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Suspected drug dealer arrested, found with heroin mixed with fentanyl
-
Metro Council to decide if taxpayer dollars will fund controversial Aztek Cove...
-
Baton Rouge families with ties to Israel and Palestine shaken by ongoing...
-
Early poll numbers indicate lower voter turnout than previous gubernatorial elections
-
Several people shot, one dead after gunfire prompted chaos at Gonzales park...