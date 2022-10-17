71°
Latest Weather Blog
Car crashed into house after being struck by gunfire
BATON ROUGE - Police officers are investigating on Monarch Avenue after a car was shot and crashed into a home Sunday afternoon.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the accident happened around 5:45 p.m. Officers said shots were fired at a car, hitting the vehicle and an occupant. After the shooting, the car crashed into a home near the corner of Monarch and Winchester avenues.
Investigators were unsure if the victim was the driver or a passenger.
Trending News
No more information is immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Police responding after car shot on Monarch Avenue crashed into home
-
Man with warrants for rape in Zachary and Baker arrested in Iberville...
-
Police still investigating Allie Rice's killing; loved ones hoping for answers
-
Historic 'Catfish Town' property up for sale, on the market for $5M
-
WATCH: Tennessee fans storm field, take down goal posts after Vols snap...