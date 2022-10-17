71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Car crashed into house after being struck by gunfire

22 hours 12 minutes 57 seconds ago Sunday, October 16 2022 Oct 16, 2022 October 16, 2022 6:11 PM October 16, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Police officers are investigating on Monarch Avenue after a car was shot and crashed into a home Sunday afternoon.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the accident happened around 5:45 p.m. Officers said shots were fired at a car, hitting the vehicle and an occupant. After the shooting, the car crashed into a home near the corner of Monarch and Winchester avenues. 

Investigators were unsure if the victim was the driver or a passenger. 

Trending News

No more information is immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days