Car chase passenger in custody on drug charges; driver still at large

GONZALES - Police said the passenger of a vehicle involved in a car chase last Friday is in custody on drug charges, and they're still searching for the driver.

The passenger of the vehicle, Ahmad Johnson, was booked on charges of unauthorized entry of an inhabited dwelling, possession of heroin, possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids, illegal carry of a weapon and flight from an officer following the pursuit.

According to Gonzales Police, an officer performed a traffic stop on a car that was swerving while driving along West Worthy St. within the city limits of Gonzales. The vehicle briefly came to a stop with Johnson attempting to jump out of the car, but it sped off when officers approached.

The officer pursued the vehicle onto South George St. where the fleeing vehicle crashed with the driver and passenger running northbound.

Officers and a detective responded to the scene and searched the vehicle to find a Glock 22 semi-automatic handgun, 13 grams of crack cocaine and 20 grams of heroin.

As officers continued to investigate, they said a woman approached them and said a man had come inside of her home and was hiding under her bed. Officers made their way to the home and located Johnson, who had been injured in the wreck. He was placed under arrest before he was sent to St. Elizabeth Hospital for treatment. Upon his release, he was booked into Ascension Parish Jail in Donaldsonville where he is currently awaiting bond.

Gonzales Police are still investigating the incident and are working to identify the driver, who remains at large. Anyone with information about the identity of the driver is urged to contact the Gonzales PD at (225) 647-9583.