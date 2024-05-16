79°
Car catches fire outside Scenic Highway auto shop

By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A car caught fire on the side of an auto shop early Thursday morning. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department said the car was outside of Capital City Collision on Scenic Highway. The fire was quickly placed under control. 

There appeared to be no damages to the building or adjacent cars also outside of the shop. 

There were no injuries, and investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire. 

