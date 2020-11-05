75°
Capital-area parishes vote to legalize sports betting
BATON ROUGE - Voters in parishes across the capital area have voted in favor of legalizing sports wagering.
The 2020 Fall Election gave Louisianians the option of sports waging on a parish-level voter referendum after a bill earned approval in the state legislature earlier this year. All 64 parishes had to vote in the item independently.
Local parishes to approve the item include:
-Ascension
-East Baton Rouge
-East Feliciana
-Iberville
-Livingston
-Pointe Coupee
-St. Helena
-Tangipahoa
-West Baton Rouge
-West Feliciana
Prior to the Nov. 3 election, the only sports wagering allowed in the state was online fantasy sports contests, which was approved in 2018.
