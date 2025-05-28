74°
Latest Weather Blog
Candlelight memorial held for fallen Baton Rouge officers at Jefferson Baptist Church
BATON ROUGE - The Baton Rouge Fraternal Order of Police held a ceremony Wednesday honoring fallen officers.
12 Baton Rouge Police Department officers were read aloud at Jefferson Baptist Church. BRPD Chief T.J. Morse and Mayor-President Sid Edwards were among those who spoke about the officers' impact on the community.
Trending News
One officer's wife said the ceremony was a beautiful reminder that her husband and others will not be forgotten.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
As summer starts, local groups announce free food programs for children
-
Glasgow Middle student competed in Scripps National Spelling Bee
-
Tickets and time running out to enter St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway!
-
Kennedy says COVID vaccines no longer recommended for healthy children and pregnant...
-
LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier graces the cover of 'EA College Football 26...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball won't name starter ahead of NCAA Tournament opener
-
LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier graces the cover of 'EA College Football 26...
-
LSU baseball pleased with NCAA Regional draw at the Box
-
Pairings, times announced for NCAA Regional at Alex Box Stadium
-
LSU baseball set to host regional play at Alex Box Stadium