Candidates vying for Ascension Parish president participate in forum
PRAIRIEVILLE - Four men are vying to replace Kenny Matassa as Ascension Parish President. Matassa is not seeking reelection after one term.
The candidates are, Rick Webre, former Ascension Homeland Security director, and brother of Sheriff Bobby Webre. Clint Cointment, a land surveyor who was narrowly defeated by Matassa in 2015; Murphy Painter, former Alcohol and Tobacco Control commissioner; the lone Democrat in the race is Ricky Diggs, a former Ascension school teacher.
All four candidates differed on how to tackle the parish's biggest issues, including drainage, development, and transportation. However, the group agreed it is time for a change at the top of parish government.
Early voting begins September 28 and ends October 5. Election day is Saturday, October 12.
