Candidate for rural area state house seat arrested in meth case

KENTWOOD – A woman purported to be a candidate for a state house seat in the upcoming election was arrested in a drug case this week.

Sheriff’s deputies in Tangipahoa Parish arrested Marylee Bellau, 26, and Joseph Hammons, 49.

Bellau was charged with possession of drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia, and child endangerment.

Hammons was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and child endangerment.

Deputies said the arrests came after they searched a vehicle the pair were in. The child was in the vehicle too and was released to a family member while Bellau and Hammons were being arrested.

Bellau, of Kentwood, is running for an area state House of Representatives seat, the Hammond Daily Star newspaper reported. The district includes parts of Tangipahoa, St. Helena and East Feliciana.

A man who answered a campaign number filed at the Secretary of State’s Office for Bellau abruptly hung up the phone when WBRZ tried to call Thursday. A second phone call was sent to voice mail.

Bellau’s challenger in the race is the incumbent.

Bellau registered as being affiliated with no political party for the district 72 race.

*****************

Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz