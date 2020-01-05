Cancer patient dies days after wedding ceremony at hospital

CHARLESTON, SC - A woman diagnosed with stage 4 cancer died Saturday, just two days after a hospital held a wedding ceremony for her and the love of her life.

Kizzie Priestly passed away at age 39 Saturday, according to a post from her husband, David Hall, on Facebook.

"I would like to extend our deepest gratitude and appreciation for all of the support we have recently received," Hall's statement said. "The outpouring of love and prayers from throughout the nation has meant the world to us and we know that our special day would not have happened without the support of so many and the leadership of our Almighty God."

The pair married at Trident Medical Center in a ceremony Thursday night and were set to go to Disney World Sunday until Priestly's condition worsened, according to a report from WCSC.

"Kizzie’s work with special needs children and David’s work with orphan relief brought them together," hospital staff said."Kizzie said she fell in love with David’s heart. He said it was Kizzie’s heart that captured his."