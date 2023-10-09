Can you grill at LSU and Southern's home openers? See what the universities say here

BATON ROUGE - LSU and Southern University are asking fans to avoid open flames at their tailgates this weekend, echoing a request from Governor John Bel Edwards last week.

While LSU never formally issued a ban, Southern initially said it was prohibiting all open flames including those used for grilling. However, the university later issued a revised statement Thursday that said "Louisiana residents can resume outdoor cooking with safety measures in place."

"We don't want to add any more to our firefighters than what they are already dealing with," Ashley Rodrigue, spokesperson for the State Fire Marshal, told WBRZ.

See the full announcement from LSU Athletics below.

Due to the unprecedented fire conditions across Louisiana, a state-wide burn ban remains in effect for this weekend’s LSU Football home opener. As a result, fans are asked to comply with the state fire marshal’s order and to tailgate safely with no open flames Saturday.

In order to best accommodate fans, LSU Athletics encourages all who plan to tailgate this weekend to seek alternative catering options. A list of LSU Athletics’ restaurant and grocery partners can be found here. Additionally, participation in events inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and turn-key tailgating options provided by Revelry can help fans tailgate safely and comfortably.

See the full announcement from Southern Athletics below.

Due to the unprecedented fire conditions across Louisiana, a state-wide burn ban remains in effect for this weekend's SU Football home opener vs Jackson State.



We are encouraging fans to arrive early to campus to avoid traffic. As a result, fans are asked to comply with the state fire marshal's order and to tailgate safely with no open flames Saturday.



According to a release from the fire marshal's office, "Louisiana residents can resume outdoor cooking with safety measures in place. These measures include using contained cooking equipment like grills and smokers, designed for cooking purposes only, on a flame-resistant surface with a water source or fire extinguisher nearby. The fuel source for this equipment (propane, charcoal, pellets, etc.) is not a factor in its acceptable use.



The use of open flames in fire pits, campfires, barrels, bonfires, burn piles, and like open burning is still prohibited."



Southern Athletics encourages all who plan to tailgate this weekend to tailgate safety and, if necessary, seek alternative catering options.