Latest Weather Blog
Campus police investigating after fight at LSU tailgate goes viral
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating after a video of a violent fight at an LSU tailgate went viral over the weekend.
The video, which began making its way around social media Sunday, shows the fight on the LSU Parade Ground during a tailgate ahead of Saturday's football game.
In the video, a person with a cast wrapped around his arm can be seen trying to hit another individual. Despite bystanders' attempts to break up the altercation, the man swings at the other individual and strikes him in the face with his cast.
The victim immediately falls to the ground as others step in to separate the two.
Warning: The videos below contain graphic language.
Update pic.twitter.com/fOO2xb26ep— Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) September 10, 2017
Aaaaand he's down for the count pic.twitter.com/qXegkCWvTz— Old Row (@OldRowOfficial) September 11, 2017
Trending News
On Monday, the LSU Police Department confirmed to WBRZ that it is investigating the incident. More information is expected after police complete their investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Radio show host, candidate for state rep under investigation by feds over...
-
Veterans specialty court coming to East Baton Rouge Parish aims to help...
-
BRAC touts economic success tied Government Street road diet
-
Tangipahoa teacher jailed after giving birth to student's child out on bond;...
-
Councilwoman fires back as political spat over new development intensifies