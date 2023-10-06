Campus police investigating after fight at LSU tailgate goes viral

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating after a video of a violent fight at an LSU tailgate went viral over the weekend.

The video, which began making its way around social media Sunday, shows the fight on the LSU Parade Ground during a tailgate ahead of Saturday's football game.

In the video, a person with a cast wrapped around his arm can be seen trying to hit another individual. Despite bystanders' attempts to break up the altercation, the man swings at the other individual and strikes him in the face with his cast.

The victim immediately falls to the ground as others step in to separate the two.

Warning: The videos below contain graphic language.

On Monday, the LSU Police Department confirmed to WBRZ that it is investigating the incident. More information is expected after police complete their investigation.