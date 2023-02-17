Campaign finance reports for governor's race show Jeff Landry with sizeable lead in funding

BATON ROUGE - As of Thursday, four major Republican candidates and one Independent have said they want to be the next governor, but right now, only one has the cash needed to run a formidable campaign.

Jeremy Alford, who published LA Politics Weekly, says what is going on in this race so far is not common.

"In covering more than two decades of Louisiana politics, I have never seen a gubernatorial candidate more organized and ready for a fight than Jeff Landry," Alford told WBRZ.

Campaign finance reports filed Wednesday show Landry has $5.01 million to work with already. The next closest is John Schroder with $2.4 million.

The other three are trailing. Hunter Lundy has $1.6 million; Sharon Hewitt has $617k; and Richard Nelson has $197k.

Alford says Landry has a lot going in his favor.

"There is a super PAC that is supporting Jeff Landry, there is a leadership PAC that is supporting Jeff Landry and he has an endorsement from the Republican Party," Alford said.

Because of that endorsement from the Republican Party, we can expect to see more money file into Landry's campaign.

"He has created an avenue to raise money, not only in Louisiana, but outside Louisiana," Alford said.

Many people are still waiting for DOTD Secretary Shawn Wilson, who is retiring from that role, to announce his campaign. He would be the only Democrat in the race.

Alford says Wilson likely won't be able to match Landry on fundraising, but that's not always a clear path to the Governor's Mansion.

Back in 2015, Governor John Bel Edwards stunned David Vitter, who had more cash and recognition.

"If we have learned anything in the past eight years, it's to expect the unexpected in the Louisiana governor's race," Alford said.

Alford also told WBRZ there could be even more twists should a candidate force a November run-off.