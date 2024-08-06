Callihan, prosecutors seek another delay in case over death of Loranger woman and daughter

NEW ORLEANS — Federal prosecutors and a man accused of killing a Loranger woman and her daughter and kidnapping another girl for use as a sex slave want a judge to extend a deadline for a potential indictment.

The government and lawyers for Daniel Callihan, 36, say they are working to determine which charges should be filed. In a filing in federal court in New Orleans, they say that presenting an indictment before a scheduled preliminary hearing next Monday could be unfair to both sides.

A month ago, the parties filed a similar request, which was granted.

Callihan, 36, is accused in Louisiana and Mississippi state courts with killing Callie Brunett, 35, in June at her Loranger home and kidnapping her two young daughters. Erin Brunett, 4, was found dead near Jackson, Mississippi.

Prosecutors have filed paperwork alleging Callihan had planned to keep the surviving daughter as a sex slave.

Prosecutors and Callihan's lawyers want proceedings delayed until Sept. 23.

"The failure to grant the continuance in this case would hinder ongoing efforts related to evidence processing and review, as well as discussions between counsel on a multitude of issues," they said.