California woman dressed as nurse, tried to steal newborn from hospital

Photo via ABC News

MORENO VALLEY, Calif. - A woman is being held on a $1 million bond after allegedly dressing as a nurse to try and steal a baby from a hospital.

Jesenea Miron, 23, reportedly dressed as a newly-hired nurse to gain access to a maternity ward in a California medical center. According to local sheriff's deputies, Miron entered a patient's room, identifying herself as a nurse, and attempted to take the patient's newborn infant.

Miron was eventually confronted by legitimate hospital staff, who immediately notified security. It's unclear how Miron was able to gain access to the maternity ward.