Calcasieu Parish Sheriff tests positive for COVID-19 amid Laura recovery

LAKE CHARLES -- Amid recovering from deadly Hurricane Laura, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announced he tested positive for COVID-19 Saturday.

In a statement Sheriff Tony Mancuso said, "Although I tested positive I want the citizens of Calcasieu Parish to know I am dedicated to the recovery of our community. I will be continually working and quarantining in my office, away from everyone. Although I will not be able to attend any face to face meetings my Chief Deputy Stitch Guillory will be representing CPSO in my absence, and I will still be available for interviews and meetings through video or phone conferencing.”

Sheriff Mancuso ended his statement by reminding his community that COVID-19 is still affecting people, and everyone needs to continue to take precautions as they try to rebuild after the storm.