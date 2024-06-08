Cajun Navy ceases rescues in NC city battered by Florence

UPDATE: The Cajun Navy has clarified that it agreed to leave the city after being informed there were enough first responders to handle the rescues.

NEW BERN, NC - The Louisiana Cajun Navy says it's standing down in part of North Carolina being hit by Hurricane Florence.

According to the Cajun Navy's Facebook page, members of the volunteer group were asked to cease activity in the city of New Bern. Leaders with the group say officials at the city's emergency operations center told them they had enough first responders and it would be taking over rescues from here on out.

Early reports suggested the group had been ordered to leave by city officials, however Cajun Navy leadership has clarified that they agreed to leave after being informed there were enough first responders to handle the rescues.

Members of the Cajun Navy had been filmed helping with rescues in New Bern just hours earlier. The group says it is moving on from the city but has not said whether it will be setting up in any of the neighboring towns.