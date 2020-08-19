80°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Ca governor declares state of emergency due to massive wildfires amid record heat wave

2 hours 25 minutes 21 seconds ago Wednesday, August 19 2020 Aug 19, 2020 August 19, 2020 7:18 AM August 19, 2020 in News
Source: CNN
By: WBRZ Staff

California is simultaneously battling a record heat wave and more than two dozen wildfires, and authorities expect the situation to worsen.

This is why, according to CNN, California Gavin Newsom decalred a statewide emergency on Tuesday, in hopes of getting help from national resources to "combat fires burning across the state which have been exacerbated by the effects of the historic West Coast heat wave and sustained high winds."

The record-breaking heat wave in the west has affected nearly 45 million people and high temperatures, gusty winds and low humidity are forecast, conditions that will likely contribute to a significant spread of both new and existing wildfires.

In Northern California, where some fires were started by lightning and have burned through more than 145,000 acres, evacuations were ordered in several counties as the blazes threatened structures.

A total of about 20 separate blazes were burning in steep, rugged terrain, fueled by the extreme heat and low humidity, according to the department. More than 35,000 acres have been charred and two people have been injured, fire officials said.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days