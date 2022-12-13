73°
Latest Weather Blog
Bystander shot in Iberville Parish Monday night
IBERVILLE PARISH - One person was shot on Barrow Street just outside the city limits of Plaquemine Monday night.
According to authorities, the incident took place in the 58000 block of Barrow Street sometime before 9:40 p.m.
According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, a man in his 60s was shot in the street and later taken to the hospital. He's now in stable condition.
Investigators believe the man shot was not the intended target.
Trending News
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
MSU's Mike Leach, pioneering football coach, dies at 61
-
Man allegedly sent woman's nude photo to several LSU professors, BR Chief...
-
DOTD gives update on highly anticipated new Mississippi River Bridge project; residents...
-
East Baton Rouge could be paying about $40 a month for garbage...
-
Longtime Zachary Police Chief McDavid wins Mayor in weekend special election