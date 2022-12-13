Bystander shot in Iberville Parish Monday night

IBERVILLE PARISH - One person was shot on Barrow Street just outside the city limits of Plaquemine Monday night.

According to authorities, the incident took place in the 58000 block of Barrow Street sometime before 9:40 p.m.

According to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, a man in his 60s was shot in the street and later taken to the hospital. He's now in stable condition.

Investigators believe the man shot was not the intended target.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.