Busted in wake of 2016 flood, contractor turns to virus business for 'second chance' venture

BATON ROUGE – Notorious flood contractor Matthew Morris who took a plea deal related to investigations surrounding fraud in the wake of the 2016 disaster removed online profiles of a possible new business venture focused on coronavirus response.

Morris wrote a letter to news outlets after his social media accounts drew public outcry when he set up pages soliciting possible business ventures related to what he called a “potential business opportunity to make use of my industry and business experience, business protocols and systems, supplier network and industry contacts to provide non-residential emergency, crisis and business consulting services” related to COVID-19.

Morris said his online accounts were launched a week ago to explore an opportunity to make use of what he said was his business “experience” in crisis consulting.

In 2018, Morris pleaded guilty to one count of filing false public records. He's been sentenced to four years hard labor with credit for time served.

Morris was accused, and featured in numerous 2 On Your Side investigations, of taking advantage of dozens of people needing construction services after the August 2016 flood.

"I've seen a lack of remorse. Never have I heard you say sorry. You preyed on people who lost everything," a judge said to Morris at the time.

The emailed statement Tuesday came a day after Morris’ businesses ignored calls and messages from Brittany Weiss after people reported seeing his new profiles on the internet this weekend.

In the statement Tuesday, Morris said he was owed a second chance: “I believe our great country was built on second chances and I am eager to use my expertise to help provide commercial clients with the services they need to help stop this growing pandemic, given the strained number of industry providers available to fulfill this need.”

*****************

