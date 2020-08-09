Business booming for Denham Springs restaurant after judge orders to halt operation

DENHAM SPRINGS - The Firehouse BBQ restaurant had a packed house full of customers all day Saturday.

Folks were also waiting outside of the restaurant for their orders to be filled.

"We are he to enjoy some freedom food," Eric LeBlanc, a customer said.

Eric LeBlanc and his buddies headed to the restaurant right after leaving from freedom rally in Baton Rouge to support the owner of the establishment.

"I'm here to get some barbecue and support the owner for defying the face mask rule," Mark LeBlanc, a customer said.

"It's not up to the government to dictate what you do and don't do for your own safety. That's just frankly, is un-American," Phil, a customer said.

The restaurant's permit to serve food was pulled last week, and on Friday a judge issued a temporary restraining order, calling for the business to immediately shutdown.

State Representative Larry Frieman (R) of District 76 drove an hour away from his home, in St. Tammany Parish to support Firehouse BBQ.

"It wasn't about getting barbecue today. It was about coming to support the lady who owns this business." Frieman said.