Bus driver arrested after parent claims he slammed door on her arm and drove off

INDEPENDENCE - A longtime bus driver in Tangipahoa Parish was arrested and accused of aggravated battery after a parent alleged he shut the bus door on her arm and drove a few feet before stopping.

Techniguecious Moore said it was a foggy morning last month when children were waiting with their parents a safe distance away from the road. She said when the bus pulled up, the driver became irate that the kids were not at the stop. She went to speak to him, and that's when things took a dramatic turn.

"He slammed the door catching my arm in the door and pulled off with me," Moore said.

Moore said she thought was going to die and started punching the window of the door to get the driver to stop.

Both parties called 911 and the St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office cited the driver of the bus, Frank Robinson, with aggravated battery. He was booked into jail and has since bonded out. The mother, Techniguecious Moore, was cited for criminal damage to property.

"It's ridiculous to me that he's even still driving a bus," Moore said. "That's a danger to the children, to be honest."

Moore said she began trying to have a meeting with the school system without any luck. To add insult to injury, she said when she began asking questions about this, her daughter was kicked off the bus.

"At the end of the day, the kids' safety was the main thing," Moore said. "All I wanted was a meeting to discuss this, to discuss this matter at hand. It's hard to discuss anything when no one wants to see you."

The St. Helena Parish School Superintendent Kelli Joseph issued the following statement.

"The issues raised by the parent involves property damage caused by the parent on a school bus. The actions were in response to health and protocol measures required by a bus driver. Because this matter involves potential litigation, the school district will have no further comment."

As WBRZ was asking questions, Frank Robinson reached out painting a different picture of what happened.

He said Moore approached his bus in a confrontational manner, and he closed the door because other children were on the bus. He denied shutting the school bus door on Moore.