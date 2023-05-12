Burning car shuts down eastbound traffic on US 190 at the Old Bridge

PORT ALLEN - A car burst into flames on the eastbound side of the old Mississippi River bridge, halting traffic heading into Baton Rouge on US 190 Friday afternoon.

The fire was first reported around 3 p.m. at the west side entrance of the old bridge. It did not appear that anyone was hurt, but deputies had to halt traffic at the scene.

Law enforcement diverted eastbound traffic on US 190 to LA 1 for roughly an hour. The right lane of the highway has since reopened, though crews are still working to clear the scene.