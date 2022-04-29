Burning 18-wheeler shuts down I-10 East at Acadian Thruway

BATON ROUGE - Eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed off Friday afternoon due to an 18-wheeler that burst into flames in the roadway.

The fire was reported around 2 p.m. on I-10 near the Acadian Thruway.

There is no word on injuries at this time.

This is a developing story.