Burning 18-wheeler shuts down I-10 East at Acadian Thruway

33 minutes 8 seconds ago Friday, April 29 2022 Apr 29, 2022 April 29, 2022 2:03 PM April 29, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Eastbound lanes of I-10 were closed off Friday afternoon due to an 18-wheeler that burst into flames in the roadway.

The fire was reported around 2 p.m. on I-10 near the Acadian Thruway. 

There is no word on injuries at this time.

This is a developing story. 

