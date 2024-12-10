Burn bans lifted for some parishes after Hurricane Ida

Iberville

Jefferson

Lafourche

Orleans

St. Bernard

St. Charles

St. John the Baptist

Terrebonne

The ban does not apply to:

Prescribed burns by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, by those trained and certified by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry by those who conduct prescribed burning as a “generally accepted agriculture practice” as defined by the Louisiana Right to Farm Law (R.S. 3:3601 et seq.), or as permitted by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.

Violation of this Fire Marshal order could result in criminal and/or civil penalties.

Where the burn ban is being lifted, the SFM would like remind residents that the only legal items you can burn in Louisiana are vegetation and ordinary yard waste items like leaves, tree branches, grass clippings, etc.

According to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, items NOT allowed to be burned include: