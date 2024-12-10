Latest Weather Blog
Burn bans lifted for some parishes after Hurricane Ida
The ban does not apply to:
Prescribed burns by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, by those trained and certified by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry by those who conduct prescribed burning as a “generally accepted agriculture practice” as defined by the Louisiana Right to Farm Law (R.S. 3:3601 et seq.), or as permitted by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.
Violation of this Fire Marshal order could result in criminal and/or civil penalties.
Where the burn ban is being lifted, the SFM would like remind residents that the only legal items you can burn in Louisiana are vegetation and ordinary yard waste items like leaves, tree branches, grass clippings, etc.
According to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, items NOT allowed to be burned include:
Trending News
- Plastic and other synthetic materials
- Tires and other rubber products
- Paints, household and agricultural chemicals
- Asphalt shingles, heavy oils, wire
- Newspaper, cardboard and other paper products
- Buildings and mobile homes
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
$12 billion AI data center being built in West Feliciana Parish; first...
-
Surrounding city leaders reflect on Sid Edwards Mayor-President win
-
Judge won't force BESE to add Impact Charter School contract renewal to...
-
Iberville Parish President supports Gov. Landry's tax plan to borrow money from...
-
Former Central officer arrested for payroll fraud now accused of defrauding $24k...
Sports Video
-
LSU men and women pick up wins on the hardwood
-
Southern women's basketball gets first win of the season over Southern at...
-
LSU tight end Mason Taylor forgoes final season as Tiger, declares for...
-
Two more LSU football players, including former top-100 recruit, enter transfer portal
-
Jalen Reed tears ACL