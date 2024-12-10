69°
Burn bans lifted for some parishes after Hurricane Ida

3 years 2 months 3 weeks ago Friday, September 17 2021 Sep 17, 2021 September 17, 2021 1:07 PM September 17, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
The burn ban has been lifted in the following parishes following Hurricane Ida's landfall:
Ascension
Assumption
East Baton Rouge
East Feliciana
Livingston
Plaquemines
Pointe Coupee
St. Helena
St. James
St. Tammany
Tangipahoa
Washington
West Baton Rouge
West Feliciana
The burn ban remains in effect for the following parishes: 
Iberville
Jefferson
Lafourche
Orleans
St. Bernard
St. Charles
St. John the Baptist
Terrebonne

The ban does not apply to: 

            Prescribed burns by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry, by those trained and certified by the Department of Agriculture and Forestry by those who conduct prescribed burning as a “generally accepted agriculture practice” as defined by the Louisiana Right to Farm Law (R.S. 3:3601 et seq.), or as permitted by the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality.

 Violation of this Fire Marshal order could result in criminal and/or civil penalties.

 Where the burn ban is being lifted, the SFM would like remind residents that the only legal items you can burn in Louisiana are vegetation and ordinary yard waste items like leaves, tree branches, grass clippings, etc.

 According to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, items NOT allowed to be burned include:

  •  Plastic and other synthetic materials
  • Tires and other rubber products
  • Paints, household and agricultural chemicals
  • Asphalt shingles, heavy oils, wire
  • Newspaper, cardboard and other paper products
  • Buildings and mobile homes 

