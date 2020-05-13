Burglars shot at homeowner in Ponchatoula before crashing getaway vehicle in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE - A group of burglars from Baton Rouge allegedly shot at a homeowner in Tangipahoa Parish and then led police on a cross-parish chase into the capital city.

On Wednesday, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said the crime spree began in the Havens subdivision along LA 445 in Ponchatoula on May 6.

When a homeowner in the neighborhood confronted the burglars in the early morning, the burglars allegedly fired shots and ran away on foot. The sheriff's office said the homeowner returned fire but no one was hit.

The three then got into a vehicle with the keys inside and used that to speed away from the area.

The vehicle was spotted in Walker later that same morning, and a pursuit broke out when officers tried to make a traffic stop. The suspects led authorities on a chase all the way into neighboring East Baton Rouge Parish and crashed in the city of Baton Rouge.

Two of the suspects, identified as 18-year-old Michael Carney and 18-year-old Dajuan Thomspon, were injured in the crash and taken to the hospital. The third suspect, believed to be a 17-year-old, was not inside the vehicle at the time.

Carney was taken into custody Tuesday after being released from the hospital and booked on multiple counts of burglary and one count of second-degree attempted murder.

Anyone with information on the third suspect's whereabouts is asked to contact authorities at 800-554-5345.