Burgersmith supports furloughed food-service workers with free meals, Thursday
BATON ROUGE - Burgersmith wants to keep furloughed food service workers fed, so they've partnered with Ragged Branch beef and Sysco to give away free meal packages to anyone in the foodservice/bartending industry impacted by COVID-19.
The meals will include two-pound portions of Black Angus beef, bakery buns, and bags of chips.
Packages can be picked up 9 a.m. Thursday, April 16 at a tent that will be situated just outside of the Burgersmith on Seigen Lane (6212 Siegen Lane, Suite A).
Industry workers must present their Louisiana Bar Card or proof of industry employment to receive food.
