Burger King employee allegedly shot customer, self after argument at drive-thru intercom in Mississippi

Eddie Smith (Photo: WLOX)

GULFPORT, Miss. - A Burger King employee was arrested Thursday night after allegedly shooting himself and a customer in the drive-thru line.

The Gulfport Police Department told WLOX the shooting happened around 8 p.m. Thursday after an argument broke out at the intercom speaker between a customer and an employee, 33-year-old Eddie Smith.

Detectives learned that after the argument, the two started fighting after Smith left the building from the back door and the victim exited his vehicle, according to the news outlet.

During the fight, Smith pulled out a gun and fired two shots. One bullet struck the victim, while the other hit Smith's own hand, police told WLOX. They were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After receiving treatment, Smith was booked into the Harrison County Adult Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault and felon in possession of a weapon. His bond was set at $300,000.