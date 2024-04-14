66°
Latest Weather Blog
Bullpen runs out of gas, LSU baseball gets swept by Tennessee
BATON ROUGE - It just keeps getting worse for the LSU baseball team.
LSU has lost all five series of SEC play and got swept for the second time in conference this weekend against Tennessee. The Tigers lost Sunday’s series finale to the Volunteers, 8-4.
Nate Ackenhausen got the start on the mound for LSU, tossing four innings and allowing just two runs.
Hayden Travinksi tied the game at two in the top of the sixth with a solo home run. But Tennessee’s Christian Moore hit a solo home run in the sixth off Aiden Moffett and a three-run shot in the seventh off Gavin Guidry to break the game open.
Trending News
LSU is now 22-15 overall and 3-12 in SEC play. The Tigers are back in action Tuesday at home against New Orleans at 6 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Plaquemine Police say pursuit was called off before vehicle ran through red...
-
Southern University hosts health fair before Jags' spring game
-
Police pursuit ends in fatal crash on LA-1 in Port Allen
-
Team Taryn takes on Epilepsy Alliance Louisiana's 20th annual Seize The Day...
-
Ponchatoula Strawberry Festival ends Sunday