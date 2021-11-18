Builders break ground on 2022 St. Jude Dream Home; find out how you can win it here

BATON ROUGE - Home builders will start work on the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home in the next few weeks.

The official groundbreaking was held this week for the home. The home will be built in the Pointe Marie neighborhood off River Road, a planned community nestled among the fields and trees along the Mississippi River, a windy and picturesque eleven miles from downtown Baton Rouge.

Tickets to win the home are $100 and are also entered in other prizes, including a new car. Tickets will go on sale in early 2022. Save this story and return to it in January and February for sale updates.

Alvarez Construction is building the home, as it has for many years.

The 2022 Dream Home will mark the 26th year of the fundraising initiative in Baton Rouge. Despite COVID-19, the Baton Rouge community responded in record numbers to support the 2020 and 2021 Dream Home initiatives, which raised more than a million dollars each year in the Baton Rouge area.

The Dream Home Giveaway benefits the lifesaving work of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a free hospital treating sick children.