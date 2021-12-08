Bud Light donates $5K to kickstart Tigerland pedestrian bridge project

BATON ROUGE - Tigerland bars are teaming up with Bud Light and a local brewery to fund a pedestrian bridge amid construction work that's made the popular LSU hangout spot difficult to access.

Mockler Beverage launched a GoFundMe on Wednesday in hopes of building a walking bridge near the Bob Pettit Boulevard bridge that was demolished last week.

The city-parish government had agreed to wait until after football season to demolish the bridge, which spans a drainage canal along Nicholson Drive. Officials said the 52-year-old bridge needed to be replaced for safety reasons.

Work began Nov. 29, and at least two people went to the hospital as people tried to cross the construction zone.

Tigerland bar owners pressed the city-parish to build a temporary pedestrian bridge. East Baton Rouge officials said the bridge would be on railroad property, and it's unlikely they would get approval for the temporary crossing before the new bridge is finished.

The city-parish released a statement Monday saying, "City-parish is considering options, but must also be prudent on behalf of our taxpayers."