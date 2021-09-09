Brusly High honors teacher who disappeared without a trace

BRUSLY - It has been nearly 5 years since Sylviane Lozada went missing. She was a foreign language teacher at Brusly High School. Her family there continues to raise money for a scholarship in her honor.



Monday was the 5th annual Foreign Language Scholarship Softball Game at Brusly High. All proceeds go towards deserving students interested in pursuing a degree in foreign languages.



Lozada's longtime friend Linda Hooper Bui threw out the first pitch Monday night .



"I was friends with her, really good friends with her," Bui told News 2. "And her daughter and my daughter played together."



Bui thinks about Lozada often. Her disappearance drew international attention 5 years ago. July 5th, 2011 is the last time her family in Belgium spoke to her.



East Baton Rouge investigators say receipts show her bought multiple 5-gallon buckets and bags of Quickcrete concrete mix the next day.



Three days later, Oscar and the couple's daughter, Angelina, boarded a plane bound for Venezuela and never returned. The couple had marital problems and two instances of domestic violence leading up to Lozada's disappearance.



3 years ago, News 2 met Lozada's Belgian godson, Anton Finch, when Brusly High dedicated a beautiful garden and memorial for her on campus.



"I think the most difficult thing is to have no answers about our questions," he said then.



The mystery if Lozada's disappearance is still on the minds of many.



"It's really important for us to never forget her memory and that she's still considered missing," Bui urges.



If you'd like to donate to the Foreign Language Scholarship Fund, mail your checks to the school, care of the Sylviane Lozada scholarship fund: 630 Vaughn Dr. Brusly, LA 70719.







