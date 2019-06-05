80°
BRPD unit damaged after crashing into pole during overnight chase

5 hours 23 minutes 16 seconds ago Wednesday, June 05 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities say a Baton Rouge Police Department unit was damaged during a police chase Tuesday night.

The crash was reported just after 11 p.m. on Linden Street near West Brookstown. According to police, the officer lost control of the unit during a pursuit and slammed into a utility pole.

Authorities say the officer attempted to pull over a vehicle for a traffic violation, but the driver refused to pull over. 

The individuals who lead law enforcement on the chase managed to escape capture. 

No further information was provided. 

