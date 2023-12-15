68°
BRPD, sponsors hosting Community Care Homeless Outreach
BATON ROUGE - This Sunday, the Baton Rouge Police Department alongside some other sponsors is hosting an outreach to help the homeless during the holiday season.
The Community Care Homeless Outreach will provide free haircuts, health screenings, and supplies for cold and wet weather.
The outreach will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1714 Florida Boulevard next to Dixon's Barbershop.
For more information, call (225) 317-1849.
