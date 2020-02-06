BRPD seeking vehicle involved in deadly hit-and-run on Florida Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are seeking a vehicle involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

According to police, the crash occurred July 21 in the 15900 block of Florida Boulevard. Police say 42-year-old Alisha Thomas was walking on the edge of the inside lane of the street just west of the O'Neal Lane/Central Thruway intersection when she was struck.

She was later found dead in the roadway by a passing motorist.

Officers say the unknown vehicle involved in this crash would have damage to the front driver side and a damaged headlight.

Anyone with information relative to this incident is urged to contact the BRPD Traffic Homicide Division at 389-7819.