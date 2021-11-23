BRPD seeking man wanted in fatal domestic shooting, considered armed and dangerous

BATON ROUGE - Detectives issued an arrest warrant for a 31-year-old Baton Rouge man for second murder and illegal use of a weapon, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

According to BRPD, Demarcus Jackson shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, 30-year-old Jessica Dunbar, of Baton Rouge on Sunday morning around 3:20 a.m. in the 2000 block of Silverest Ave.

Jackson shot Dunbar as she was sitting in her vehicle after leaving a party with a relative, BRPD says.

Jackson fled the scene in a grey Dodge Challenger. Dunbar was transported to a local hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.

Jackson is considered armed and dangerous, according to BRPD. Anyone with information on Jackson whereabouts is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.