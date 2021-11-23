46°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD seeking man wanted in fatal domestic shooting, considered armed and dangerous

4 years 5 months 3 weeks ago Sunday, May 28 2017 May 28, 2017 May 28, 2017 3:07 PM May 28, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Detectives issued an arrest warrant for a 31-year-old Baton Rouge man for second murder and illegal use of a weapon, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

According to BRPD, Demarcus Jackson shot and killed his ex-girlfriend, 30-year-old Jessica Dunbar, of Baton Rouge on Sunday morning around 3:20 a.m. in the 2000 block of Silverest Ave.

Jackson shot Dunbar as she was sitting in her vehicle after leaving a party with a relative, BRPD says.

Jackson fled the scene in a grey Dodge Challenger. Dunbar was transported to a local hospital where she died as a result of her injuries.

Trending News

Jackson is considered armed and dangerous, according to BRPD. Anyone with information on Jackson whereabouts is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days