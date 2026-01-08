BRPD searching for robber after holdup at Capital One

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating bank robbery at a Capital One.

According to BRPD, officers were dispatched to a location on Government Street in reference to a robbery investigating around 10 a.m. Authorities say the robber entered the bank and passed the teller a note. No weapons were seen and no injuries were reported.

Authorities have not released how much money was taken. After the bank holdup, the robber fled the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.