72°
Latest Weather Blog
BRPD searching for robber after holdup at Capital One
BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating bank robbery at a Capital One.
According to BRPD, officers were dispatched to a location on Government Street in reference to a robbery investigating around 10 a.m. Authorities say the robber entered the bank and passed the teller a note. No weapons were seen and no injuries were reported.
Authorities have not released how much money was taken. After the bank holdup, the robber fled the scene.
Trending News
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
One person dead after shooting at Alaska Street apartment; BRPD says it...
-
Ascension Parish deputies arrest man accused of 88 counts of child pornography
-
Honduran national sentenced to 15 years in prison for child pornography
-
Parents of Caleb Wilson meet with state leaders about hazing prevention
-
BRPD arrest suspect accused of robbing several north Baton Rouge convenience stores...
Sports Video
-
Southern defensive back announces his return to the Bluff in 2026
-
Kellen Moore and Mickey Loomis reflect on 2025 Saints season
-
Southern's leading rusher will return for 2026 season
-
LSU adds three transfers from Florida on Wednesday
-
Kim Mulkey debut's weekly radio show at TJ Ribs for 2025-26 season