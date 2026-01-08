72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

BRPD searching for robber after holdup at Capital One

7 years 6 months 4 weeks ago Monday, June 11 2018 Jun 11, 2018 June 11, 2018 10:19 AM June 11, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Authorities are investigating bank robbery at a Capital One.

According to BRPD, officers were dispatched to a location on Government Street in reference to a robbery investigating around 10 a.m. Authorities say the robber entered the bank and passed the teller a note. No weapons were seen and no injuries were reported.

Authorities have not released how much money was taken. After the bank holdup, the robber fled the scene. 

Trending News

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days