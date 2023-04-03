83°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Missing man last seen Saturday found safe, reunited with family

Monday, April 03 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

UPDATE: Vandy Young was found safe and is reunited with his family, according to police.

BATON ROUGE - Police are searching for a missing 63-year old man last seen Saturday. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, Vandy Young and was last seen Saturday around 4 p.m.. Young was seen wearing a white cap, a black polo, light jeans, socks, and Crocs.

Young reportedly suffers from dementia, schizophrenia, and bipolar disorder. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the BRPD at (225) 389-2000 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

